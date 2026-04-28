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Bronwyn Keith-Hynes LIVE @ The Colonial

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes LIVE @ The Colonial

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes with special guest Luke Bulla

Grammy-winning fiddle virtuoso Bronwyn Keith-Hynes is stepping into the spotlight. After several years of wowing audiences as the fiddler for Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, the 2x IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year is striking out on her own - fronting a band for the first time and bringing her voice to the forefront. Known for her fiery fiddle playing and pure, rootsy singing, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes’ debut vocal album ‘I Built A World’ earned her a Grammy nomination this past February, and American Songwriter calls her “a world-class fiddler with a golden voice.”

Now, as her own entry in bluegrass history expands from celebrated instrumentalist to bandleader and front woman, Bronwyn isn’t just crafting a career in the image of genre greats like Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas; she’s bringing them along for the ride. Both Bush and Douglas are featured as players on I Built a World, and they’re not the only of Bronwyn’s musically-inclined pals and heroes to make an appearance on this star studded album.

Keith-Hynes’ music blends high octane bluegrass sensibilities with the soul of country and American Roots music. Backed by a powerhouse group of Nashville musicians hand picked from her tight-knit community, Keith-Hynes represents the next generation of top tier bluegrass musicians, who will be appreciated for generations to come. With a career that has already spanned collaborations with some of the biggest names in acoustic music, Bronwyn is now forging her own path—bringing her undeniable talent to audiences in a whole new way.

Event Sponsored by MLK & Company, co-sponsored by Persimmon Consulting

The Colonial Theatre
$26-32
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
erobinson@bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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