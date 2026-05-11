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Abigail Adams: Liberty and Legacy

Abigail Adams: Liberty and Legacy

As part of a celebration of the United States’ 250th Anniversary, the Webster Free Public Library (947 Battle Street, Route 127) invites everyone to a free event on Saturday, May 23 at 2 p.m. ‘Sheryl Faye Presents Historical Women’ with a debut of Liberty and Legacy, a newly enhanced multimedia live show that brings the words, wit, and wisdom of Abigail Adams vividly to life for modern audiences. Blending live performance, immersive multimedia, and original music and visual design, Liberty and Legacy reintroduces Abigail Adams not simply as a founder’s wife, but as a fearless political thinker, advocate for women’s rights, and moral compass during the American Revolution and the birth of a nation. The new production expands upon earlier interpretations with richer visuals and a more dynamic theatrical experience. Through Adams’ own letters and writings—paired with contemporary staging and technology—the show invites audiences to experience her enduring relevance in conversations about liberty, equality, leadership, and civic responsibility.

Webster Free Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

Webster Free Public Library
(603) 648-2706
websterl@tds.net
https://www.webster-nh.gov/departments/library/index.php
Webster Free Public Library
947 Battle Street,
Webster, New Hampshire 03303
(603) 648-2706
websterl@tds.net
https://www.webster-nh.gov/departments/library/index.php

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