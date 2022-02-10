2022 Murrows Entry, News Series: Overtime

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit women disproportionately hard. More women are leaving the workforce compared to men, and they’re more likely to work in a hard-hit field like retail or hospitality. Women are also taking on more unpaid labor in this pandemic than they already did, from remote schooling, to caring for elderly parents. The issues compound for women of color. As the pandemic fades, how will its impacts still be felt in women’s lives? Who can and who can't easily bounce back? NHPR's series "Overtime" looks at this transition through the perspectives of six different women in New Hampshire.

