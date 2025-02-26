© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR Presents: The Oscars 2025 Music Special

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Joe Boehnlein
Published February 26, 2025 at 11:17 AM EST

Join NHPR Saturday, March 1 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. for The Oscars 2025 Music Special. Connect with NHPR by listening to your radio, streaming our broadcast at NHPR.org, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

Tune in as NHPR's Joe Boehnlein guides you through iconic moments in film music. From The Wizard of Oz to Footloose, James Bond to Barbie — and everything in between — we’ll take you on a musical journey through decades of Oscar-nominated songs and winners.

