‘It means I love you’: New Manchester mural celebrates diverse communities

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published November 26, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST
The new mural from Positive Street Art at 160 Lake Ave. in Manchester's Center City on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.
About 30 people attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new mural on Lake Avenue in Central Manchester. Little details in the mural celebrate the city's diverse cultures, like the Taíno symbol for the Puerto Rican coquí frog, which is hidden in a fold of a hoodie.

The center of the mural is a dap, a greeting that looks like something between a fist bump and a hug. Lead Artist Manny Ramirez from Positive Street Art explained that the greeting was started by soldiers returning from the vietnam war and means a lot to Black and Brown communities.

“It means ‘I'm with you,’ It means ‘I love you,’” Ramirez said. “It means ‘that regardless of whatever else happens today, whatever happened before, whatever is going to happen tomorrow, I have your back.’”

Ramirez said the mural was the result of a community effort. He thanked Manchester students, leaders, business owners and nonprofits that helped make the mural a reality, including Mayor Jay Ruais and the chamber of commerce.

Manchester Chamber of Commerce President Heather McGrail said she hopes the mural will help bring the community closer together.

“Everything in our community is indeed connected, even economics and art,” she said. “And a bunch of business people in suits love art as well. And it brings people together just like this mural will.”

Lau Guzmán
