10 things to do in NH this weekend: Seacoast Jazz Fest, North Country Moose Fest
The Capitol Center for the Arts' Locally Sourced series will highlight local bands in a concert on Friday night.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- “Clue: On Stage” from Wednesday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 1 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info.
- Locally Sourced: GIRLSPIT, Burly Girlies, Hell Beach with Fun City Fan Club on Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- Surf Film Tour on Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- NH Irish Festival on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at The Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
- North Country Moose Festival on Friday, Aug. 23 on Main Street in Colebrook and Saturday, Aug. 24 at Canaan Rec Park in Canaan, Vermont. More info.
- Roadshow Weekend on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
- 41st Annual Seacoast Jazz Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 at noon at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
- More at Prescott Park: Movie Night Series: “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”
- NH Monarch Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 (second weekend Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8) at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. More info.
- Summer Send-Off Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. More info.
- Kestrels Young Birders Club: Nighthawk Migration Watch on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.