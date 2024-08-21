© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Seacoast Jazz Fest, North Country Moose Fest

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published August 21, 2024 at 2:00 PM EDT
Petals in the Pines is hosting the 12th annual NH Monarch Festival Aug. 24-25 and Sept. 7-8.
Courtesy
/
Pat Davis
Petals in the Pines is hosting the 12th annual NH Monarch Festival Aug. 24-25 and Sept. 7-8.

The Capitol Center for the Arts' Locally Sourced series will highlight local bands in a concert on Friday night.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The 41st Seacoast Jazz Festival is on Aug. 24. at Prescott Park in Portsmouth.
Prescott Park Arts Festival
/
Courtesy

  • “Clue: On Stage” from Wednesday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 1 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info.
  • Locally Sourced: GIRLSPIT, Burly Girlies, Hell Beach with Fun City Fan Club on Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • Surf Film Tour on Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • NH Irish Festival on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at The Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
  • North Country Moose Festival on Friday, Aug. 23 on Main Street in Colebrook and Saturday, Aug. 24 at Canaan Rec Park in Canaan, Vermont. More info.
  • Roadshow Weekend on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
  • NH Monarch Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 (second weekend Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8) at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. More info.
  • Summer Send-Off Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. More info.
  • Kestrels Young Birders Club: Nighthawk Migration Watch on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
