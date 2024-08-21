10 things to do in NH this weekend: Seacoast Jazz Fest, North Country Moose Fest

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Prescott Park Arts Festival / Courtesy

“Clue: On Stage” from Wednesday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 1 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info .

Locally Sourced: GIRLSPIT, Burly Girlies, Hell Beach with Fun City Fan Club on Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info .

Surf Film Tour on Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info .

NH Irish Festival on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at The Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info .

North Country Moose Festival on Friday, Aug. 23 on Main Street in Colebrook and Saturday, Aug. 24 at Canaan Rec Park in Canaan, Vermont. More info .

Roadshow Weekend on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info .

41st Annual Seacoast Jazz Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 at noon at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info .

More at Prescott Park: Movie Night Series: “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”

on Saturday, Aug. 24 at noon at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. .

NH Monarch Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 (second weekend Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8) at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. More info .

Summer Send-Off Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. More info .