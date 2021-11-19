© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture

2021 NHPR Holiday Book Show

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jessica Hunt
Published November 19, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST
dec water st.jpg
waterstreetbooks: Instagram
/
Dan Chartrand of Water Street Bookstore in Exeter

Ideas for gift-giving and to keep you busy reading this winter!

Winter always seems like a great time to settle in with a book, and what better gift? Former Exchange host Laura Knoy will be returning for NHPR’s Holiday Book Show on Monday, November 29, at 12 noon and 9 p.m.

dec white birch.jpg
whitebirchbooks: Instagram
A stack of YA recommendations from White Birch Books in North Conway

Laura Knoy will be chatting with local independent booksellers about their favorites over the past year, and which new books they expect to see flying off the shelves this gift-giving season. We’ll cover the best in novels, non-fiction, biographies, cookbooks, and more, for gifting or for yourself!

Our guests include Dan Chartrand of Water Street Bookstore in Exeter, Laura Cummings of White Birch Books in North Conway, and Michael Herrmann of Gibson's Bookstore in Concord. We'll be posting all the books recommended by booksellers, listeners (and some NHPR staff!) right here following the show.

dec gibsons.jpg
gibsonsbookstorenh: Instagram
Some recent releases at Gibson's Bookstore in Concord

Arts & CultureBooksHoliday Book ShowNew Hampshire Bookstores
Jessica Hunt
Jessica has been with NHPR since 2011. Prior to joining The Exchange as a producer, she worked as an on-air host, a role she still steps in to as a substitute on NHPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
