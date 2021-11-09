2021 NHPR Holiday Book Show

Winter always seems like a great time to settle in with a book, and what better gift? Former Exchange host Laura Knoy will be returning for NHPR’s Holiday Book Show on Monday, November 29, at 12 noon and 9 p.m.

What books are you excited to give (or get!) this year? Let us know by emailing books@nhpr.org so we can include your recommendations as well!

whitebirchbooks: Instagram A stack of YA recommendations from White Birch Books in North Conway

Laura Knoy will be chatting with local independent booksellers about their favorites over the past year, and which new books they expect to see flying off the shelves this gift-giving season. We’ll cover the best in novels, non-fiction, biographies, cookbooks, and more, for gifting or for yourself!

Our guests include Dan Chartrand of Water Street Bookstore in Exeter, Laura Cummings of White Birch Books in North Conway, and Michael Herrmann of Gibson's Bookstore in Concord. We'll be posting all the books recommended by booksellers, listeners (and some NHPR staff!) right here following the show.