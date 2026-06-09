4 states head to the polls. And, global conflicts are on the rise, new report says

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Israel and Iran committed yesterday to stop attacking each other, just hours after exchanging missile fire and heightening tensions across the Middle East. Even with this pledge, both countries cited conditions that could lead to renewed hostilities. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that troops would continue operations against the militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran said that Israel's operations against Hezbollah prompted its missile strikes on Israel, first on Sunday night and again on Monday morning. Iran's military said it was halting further actions for now, but warned that if Israel kept up attacks in Lebanon, it would retaliate with "much harsher and more forceful actions than before."

Mahmoud Illean / AP / AP A man looks at the wreckage of an Iranian missile that landed near the West Bank city of Jericho on Monday.

🎧 Iran strategically sees Lebanon as a way to pressure President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, NPR's Greg Myre tells Up First. Last week, Iran announced it would stop negotiations with the U.S. if Israel carried out threats to bomb Hezbollah in Beirut. Trump had a heated phone call with Netanyahu, telling him not to go through with those actions. Yesterday, when Israel and Iran exchanged missile fire, Trump once again stepped in, calling for de-escalation. Myre says this situation reveals a rift between the two leaders over Lebanon. Netanyahu says he won't tolerate attacks on northern Israel, while Trump is telling him to avoid escalating tensions because it is complicating his efforts to negotiate a deal with Iran. Last night, Trump said he believes there is a good chance of reaching an agreement with Iran in two or three days. He did not explain why he felt that way. Iran's bold decision to fire on Israel indicates that it believes it is in a strong position, Myre says. Coupled with the daily aggressive statements from Iranian officials, it seems that Iran doesn't seem in the mood for the kind of compromises Trump is demanding, he adds.

Maine, North Dakota, South Carolina and Nevada are holding primaries today. Voters will cast their ballots for the U.S. Senate, House, governor and other officials. A significant amount of attention is focused on Maine's Senate race, where political newcomer Graham Platner is the presumptive Democratic nominee against Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who has held the seat for 30 years. Platner faces allegations published by The New York Times alleging that he was physically threatening in a past relationship, along with previous revelations that he sexted with several women early in his marriage. In Nevada, incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo, a Republican, is facing what could be a tough challenge in the November elections. Attorney General Aaron Ford may have the best shot against Lombardo, but his path to the Democratic nomination isn't guaranteed. In South Carolina, amidst a field of MAGA-aligned Republicans, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette stands out by securing Trump's endorsement in the gubernatorial race. Here are the key races to watch.

➡️ On NPR's Newsmakers, Platner addresses some of his controversies and the failures of his own party. Watch or listen to the interview or read the article.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman has secured enough votes to compete against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the November general election. This outcome eliminates reality TV personality Spencer Pratt from the runoff. The results come nearly a week after Election Day in California. Trump says that the delay in calling races is evidence of fraud. Local election officials say that they are doing their best in a state that prioritizes making voting accessible.

🎧 There are multiple reasons the results took so long, but the biggest one comes down to when voters return their vote-by-mail ballots, NPR's Miles Parks says. Processing these ballots is more complex than handling in-person ballots. Officials have to scan bar codes, remove envelopes and verify signatures against those on file. This is the case across the country. But in California, about a quarter of the electorate returns their mail-in ballots on Election Day, meaning officials don't begin processing millions of votes until then. The president's reaction is similar to what happened in 2020, when his preferred candidate initially appeared to lead in the general election but ultimately fell behind as more mail-in votes were counted. Parks says that every expert he spoke with expects Trump to follow the same pattern in November if things aren't going his way. The general election may be fraught if control of the House ends up depending on the results in a few competitive California districts, Parks says.

Global conflicts have risen to the highest number since World War II, according to a new study by researchers at a Swedish university. There were 65 active conflicts in 2025, according to the Uppsala Conflict Data Program at Uppsala University, a leading source for information on global violence. Out of that total, direct conflicts between individual states doubled from the previous year, reaching eight — the highest since UCDP began collecting data in 1946. These conflicts included wars between Russia and Ukraine and between Iran and Israel; and disputes between India and Pakistan. The study also indicates that fatalities soared to approximately 244,600 in 2025, marking the highest toll since 1994. That's up from 187,000 deaths recorded in 2024.

From the NPR Network

by Juliana Kim, general assignment reporter

/

To find the World Cup's Cinderellas, we have to start with the group stage

Hi. I'm Juliana Kim, a reporter on the General Assignment desk and avid World Cup fan. So much so that in college, I quit my summer job in order to watch every match in the 2018 tournament on TV. Each Monday, for the next six weeks, I'll be taking over this slice of the Up First newsletter to talk all things World Cup. To start, here's some viewing advice: Don't skip the opening rounds — a.k.a. the group stage — that kicks off June 11.

I'll be the first to admit, in other sports, I only pay attention towards the end, like during the World Series, the Super Bowl and the current NBA finals. But this summer, 48 national teams — up from 32 — will compete in the most inclusive group stage ever. That means a lot more underdogs and a greater chance that a few might break through to make history. While for others, it'll likely be the only chance to see them in action.

Uzbekistan, Jordan, Cape Verde and Curacao are making their World Cup debut. Meanwhile, Scotland, South Africa, Canada, and New Zealand (just to name a few) have never made it past the group stage. The truth is only eight nations have ever won the World Cup in its nearly 100-year history. (None from Africa, Asia or North America.) But in soccer, a single goal can make all the difference. Sometimes it comes down to the final minute. And for some teams, simply making it to the Round of 32, which starts June 28, will be a tear-jerker.

So watch a few games. Root for more than one team. And follow along on our World Cup tab in the NPR App for more coverage from across the Network.

Video highlights

Click through to watch the latest video highlights from across the network on the NPR homepage!

Podcast highlights

Professional soccer in the U.S. once felt like an impossible dream.

But one Kansas City businessman, better known as the founder of the Chiefs, was a steadfast believer.

From the failed attempts at a national league, through the creation of MLS and the very first U.S. soccer stadium — Lamar Hunt was there. KCUR's A People's History of Kansas City took a look back at all it took to get the World Cup to Kansas City. Take a listen.

What to watch for this week

⚽ There are still tickets to the U.S. opening match between the U.S. and Paraguay in LA. So far, only Mexico's opening match against South Africa on Thursday looks to be sold out. Experts agree on the reason. Meanwhile, Seattle's offering over 1,400 free tickets for kids and their caregivers.

⚽ Game transportation could get weird. Cost is a big issue. Stadium workers in LA have authorized a strike ahead of the first game; Costs associated with getting to the stadium in New Jersey have led folks to explore peddle power, and Kansas City's launched all-new shuttle service.

⚽ It's an exciting time for Haitian soccer fans. After decades of rooting for soccer powerhouse Brazil, many Haitian fans have the chance to cheer on Haiti's national team for the first time in 52 years. Plus, Massachusetts' own Frantzdy Pierrot, who made the Haitian team, will get to play his first World Cup game at the Boston Stadium on June 13.

Picture show

Akash Pamarthy / Akash Pamarthy / Akash Pamarthy The Sikh community gathers in Ohio.

Akash Pamarthy has been documenting the lives of members of the Sikh community in Ohio since 2023. The Sikh religion originated in the 15th century in the Punjab region of northwest India. Since then, Sikhs have migrated and established communities worldwide. In Ohio, Pamarthy found a community that embraces its Sikh Indian heritage, as well as a new generation that's integrating their faith with their American identity. "The Sikh faith is deeply community-oriented, grounded in equality, resilience and service," Pamarthy said. Read about Pamarthy's efforts to document this community and see photos of the members' daily lives.

3 things to know before you go

Noah Berger / AP Photo / AP Photo CEO Tim Cook waves during the annual World Wide Developers Conference at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Monday, June 8, 2026.

Apple yesterday announced a long-awaited artificial intelligence update for its digital assistant Siri and changes to its operating systems to further integrate this technology. NPR has hired Nadine Zylstra as its chief content officer. She is responsible for broadening the public radio network's audience for news, entertainment and music. Scientists are developing autonomous robotic labs powered by artificial intelligence, with the goal of having robots handle human researchers' most time-consuming tasks.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR