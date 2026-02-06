© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in NHPR’s future -- remember NHPR in your estate plan. Learn more.

What to expect from Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance this weekend

NPR | By A Martínez
Published February 6, 2026 at 4:49 AM EST

Petra Rivera-Rideau wrote the book on Bad Bunny. NPR's A Martinez asks her what to expect from the Puerto Rican superstar at the Super Bowl this weekend.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.