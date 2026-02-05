© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in NHPR’s future -- remember NHPR in your estate plan. Learn more.

Venezuela's interim leader works to balance U.S. demands and Chavista expectations

NPR | By Manuel Rueda
Published February 5, 2026 at 4:55 AM EST

A month after Maduro's ousting, Venezuela's Interim leader walks a tightrope between US demands and Chavista hardliners' expectations.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Manuel Rueda
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.