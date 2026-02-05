© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in NHPR’s future -- remember NHPR in your estate plan. Learn more.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Breezy Johnson and the future of U.S. women's skiing

NPR
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 9, 2026 at 7:36 PM EST

The 2026 Winter Olympics are in full swing, and NPR's team in Milan and Cortina are bringing you the latest and helping you understand the science behind the Games' big controversies. Join host A Martínez along with Sports Correspondent Becky Sullivan as they discuss the state of women's skiing now that Lindsey Vonn is out of the Games. Science Correspondent Pien Huang brings you a preview of everyone's favorite niche sport: curling. And Science Correspondent Jonathan Lambert breaks down the controversy rocking ski jumping — and making everyone blush: ski suit crotch tampering.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR NewsLatest from NPR
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.