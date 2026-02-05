© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Ilia Malinin's unforgettable Olympics, Chloe Kim's silver and Wisconsin's influence on the games

NPR | By Brian Mann,
Jenny Peek
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 13, 2026 at 8:25 PM EST

As men's figure skating draws to a thrilling conclusion for Ilia Malinin, we also look at Chloe Kim's third consecutive medal for snowboarding and Jessie Diggins' heroic cross-country skiing bronze. Plus: the secret power behind the U.S. women's hockey team — their shared college background. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with "Up First Winter Games." Join host A Martínez along with NPR's Brian Mann, Wisconsin Public Radio's Jenny Peek and figure skating legend Scott Hamilton.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
Jenny Peek
Jenny Peek is newsletter editor at Wisconsin Public Radio. [Copyright 2026 NPR]
