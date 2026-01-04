President Trump says the U.S. will run Venezuela, here is what that means
A day after the operation in Venezuela, the White House is clarifying what running the country means, as Congress splits sharply along party lines.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A day after the operation in Venezuela, the White House is clarifying what running the country means, as Congress splits sharply along party lines.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.