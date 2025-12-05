FIFA to announces matchups for 2026 World Cup Friday
Soccer fans will learn Friday where their country will be playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The draw for the largest-ever tournament will take place in Washington, D.C.
Soccer fans will learn Friday where their country will be playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The draw for the largest-ever tournament will take place in Washington, D.C.
