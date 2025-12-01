© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher or $10k in cash. Purchase your Holiday Raffle tickets today!

Student Podcast: Fry bread's complicated place in Native culture

By Student Podcast Challenge
Published December 1, 2025 at 4:43 PM EST

Fry bread is a popular food in many Native communities — but has a dark history. One student talks to her grandmother about its complicated place in Native culture.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Student Podcast Challenge

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.