© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher or $10k in cash. Purchase your Holiday Raffle tickets today!

Kansas Rural County pays out $3 million for newspaper raid

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 12, 2025 at 11:58 AM EST

Marion County — the rural county involved in a raid on its local newspaper in 2023 — has agreed to pay a cumulative $3 million to those caught up in the raid. Other court cases are ongoing.

Eric Meyer, editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, had his home raided in the search. The newspaper offices and the home of a local council member were also raided.

Meyer joins host Scott Tong to share the latest developments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.