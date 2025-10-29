© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a member of the NHPR Leadership Circle!

El Fasher falls to RSF as Sudan army loses final Darfur stronghold

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:41 AM EDT

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces took control of El Fasher, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents trapped under RSF control and at risk of being killed.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.