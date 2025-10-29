El Fasher falls to RSF as Sudan army loses final Darfur stronghold
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces took control of El Fasher, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents trapped under RSF control and at risk of being killed.
Copyright 2025 NPR
