Sen. Padilla was removed from DHS presser and briefly handcuffed
California Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from the press conference after entering the room and trying to speak with the Secretary of Homeland Security.
Copyright 2025 NPR
California Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from the press conference after entering the room and trying to speak with the Secretary of Homeland Security.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.