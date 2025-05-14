© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

FAA meets with airlines to discuss reducing flights at Newark Airport

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 14, 2025 at 11:41 AM EDT

The Federal Aviation Administration meets with major airlines Wednesday and Thursday to discuss a plan to reduce flights at Newark Liberty International Airport, as equipment outages and staffing shortages have sewn chaos at the New York metro travel hub.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Peter O’Dowd to fill us in on what’s in store for Newark Airport and air traffic control infrastructure more broadly.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

