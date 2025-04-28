© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Hundreds of thousands face hunger as UN group says it's run out of food in Gaza

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT

The International Court of Justice is hearing arguments today over Israel’s eight-week aid blockade in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Programme says it has run out of food in Gaza as aid supplies pile up on the border.

We check in on the humanitarian crisis with Juliette Touma, communications director for UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian aid.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

