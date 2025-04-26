© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

Opinion: Pope Francis' sympathy for migrants was personal

By Scott Simon
Published April 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Pope Francis washes the feet of migrants at a refugee center near Rome in March 2016.
AP
/
L'Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis washes the feet of migrants at a refugee center near Rome in March 2016.

Pope Francis was one of the most exalted people on earth, yet he often reminded people he was the child of immigrants. He raised his voice on behalf of migrants from his first days as pope, 12 years ago, to almost his last breath.

The pope's father, Mario Bergoglio, was just 21 when he boarded a ship in Genoa in 1929 to cross the ocean for South America, in flight from the rise of fascism in Mussolini's Italy.

"Migrants and refugees are not pawns on the chessboard of humanity," Francis said in his 2013 message for the Vatican's World Day of Migrants and Refugees. "They are children, women, and men who leave or are forced to leave their homes for various reasons, who share a legitimate desire for knowing and having, but above all for being more." 

Francis was also the first pope from the Americas. When he came to the United States in 2015, he told a White House audience, "As a son of an immigrant family, I am happy to be a guest in this country, which was largely built by such families." 

And the very next day, he reminded a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress that as his family had come to Argentina from Italy, today many migrants came to the U.S. through long, hard journeys up from South America, "…in search of a better life for themselves and for their loved ones, in search of greater opportunities," said Francis. "Is this not what we want for our own children?"

And as recently as this February, just a few days before he was admitted to the hospital, Pope Francis addressed a letter to U.S. Bishops about what he called "these delicate moments that you are living…" Mass deportations of migrants had begun.

He cited lives of people of the Bible who had been expelled from or fled from their lands, and said he also understood that new arrivals could disrupt the lives of those already there.

"The true common good," Pope Francis wrote in one of his last messages, "is promoted when society and government… welcomes, protects, promotes and integrates the most fragile, unprotected and vulnerable."

The words of Pope Francis may sound compellingly personal on this day, as a son of immigrants is laid to rest before the world.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.