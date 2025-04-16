© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚘 Have a vehicle you want to get rid of? Donate it to NHPR! 🚘

Fox News contributor Steve Hilton discusses his new book, 'Califailure'

By A Martínez
Published April 16, 2025 at 4:36 AM EDT

NPR's A Martinez speaks with Fox News contributor Steve Hilton about his new book "Califailure: Reversing the Ruin of America's Worst-Run State."

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NHPR Books
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.