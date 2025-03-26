© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
**MAKE A GIFT TODAY TO SUPPORT TRUSTWORTHY NEWS THAT EMPOWERS OUR COMMUNITY**

What to know about investing when the market is down

By Marielle Segarra
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:47 PM EDT

The markets have fallen lately. Your knee-jerk reaction might be to sell. NPR's Life Kit host Marielle Segarra explains why that's not a good idea -- and what to do instead.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.