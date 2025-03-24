How are tariffs affecting you? NPR wants to know

Updated April 04, 2025 at 17:12 PM ET

President Trump recently announced a new round of tariffs on nearly everything the country imports, which could have significant implications on your wallet.

Many economists forecast higher prices on virtually everything, including clothes, electronics and groceries. Plus, mortgage and insurance rates remain high. Inflation is stubborn.

Whether you're a shopper or seller, a worker or a business owner, you likely have a lot on your mind.

We want to hear your thoughts and observations on how all of this has affected your spending or your plans for the future. For example, have you fast-tracked any purchases, like a car, appliance or a renovation? Or are you putting big investments off? Are you worried we might go into a recession?

Please fill out the form below. An NPR reporter or producer may contact you for a story.

