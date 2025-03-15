A Ukrainian refugee on how her life has changed after leaving Western Ukraine for Iowa
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Ukrainian refugee Nataliia "Natalie" Matiisiv about the country she left and the country she now calls home.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Ukrainian refugee Nataliia "Natalie" Matiisiv about the country she left and the country she now calls home.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.