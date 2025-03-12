Morning news brief
U.S. resumes Ukraine military aid and intelligence sharing as Kyiv approves ceasefire, Education Department to cut nearly half of staff, House GOP spending plan to avert shutdown heads to the Senate.
Copyright 2025 NPR
