.idk. & Sector 202: Tiny Desk Concert

By Suraya Mohamed
Published March 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT

Rapper and singer .idk.'s acronym stands for Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge, a stage name he's used since he released his first mixtapes back in 2014. Since then, he's produced a multitude of albums and singles, including BRAVADO + INTiMO. Popular songs from that project are included in this infectious set. He also performs "SUPERNOVA (i)," which includes an interpolation of Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly."

With a wide range of talents and influences, the rapper's music reflects a broad range of his life experiences. "A lot of people don't know I started making music in prison," IDK told the audience. "…whatever song was in my head, if I knew it I would sing it and that would be like entertainment for a lot of the other inmates and stuff," he continued. "So really I started off singing and I got into this rap thing because that was where my heart was."

He demonstrates his musical versatility throughout the set. Starting with "24," a rap hit from his 2019 album, Is He Real?, this Tiny Desk arrangement is infused with the rhythms of go-go, the official music of Washington, D.C. It's also a reflection of his early years growing up in the suburbs of the city. An outspoken critic of the criminal justice system, .idk. ends his set with "Mr. Police," a thoughtful, jazzy song that reinforces one of the key principles that drives him: the idea of opposing constructs, and that ignorance and knowledge are in contrast.

SET LIST

  • "24"
  • "TiFFANY (B)"
  • "DENiM (B)"
  • "STiLL i (i)(DENiM DEMO)"
  • "SUPERNOVA (i)"
  • "SEE YOU AGAiN (B.i.)"
  • "Mr. Police"

MUSICIANS

  • .idk.: vocals
  • Andrew Torgelson: saxophone, flute
  • Blue Rondo: keys, piano
  • Chris Hon: bass
  • Joey Antico: drums
  • Keith "Sauce" Robinson: percussion
  • Henry Manning: vibraphone
  • Cecily Bumbray: background vocals
  • Tashera Robinson: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai 
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Mitra I Arthur
  • Audio Engineer: Valentina Rodriguez Sanchez
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Alanté Serene
  • Tiny Desk Team: Lars Gotrich, Josh Newell
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Suraya Mohamed
Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In America and is a contributing producer on the Alt.Latino podcast. She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US. You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
