Former U.S. ambassador to China Winston Lord discusses Trump's policy shifts in Asia
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to China Winston Lord about shifting U.S. policies toward traditional allies and foes.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to China Winston Lord about shifting U.S. policies toward traditional allies and foes.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.