European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas discusses shifting U.S. alliances
NPR's A Martinez speaks with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas {Ky-uh KAL-uss} about how the E.U. views shifting U.S. alliances.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas {Ky-uh KAL-uss} about how the E.U. views shifting U.S. alliances.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.