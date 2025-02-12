Morning news brief
General Services Administration staff face huge cuts and fears of 'nonstop' surveillance, top Trump administration officials visit Europe, and how Trump and Musk may impact future U.S. space missions.
Copyright 2025 NPR
General Services Administration staff face huge cuts and fears of 'nonstop' surveillance, top Trump administration officials visit Europe, and how Trump and Musk may impact future U.S. space missions.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.