Trump becomes first U.S. president to attend Super Bowl

By Franco Ordoñez
Published February 10, 2025 at 4:02 AM EST

President Trump was the first president ever to attend a Superbowl. We catch up on the news from his pregame interview, including his plans to review U.S. military spending.

Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
