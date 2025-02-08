© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

President Trump names himself chairman of the Kennedy Center

By Bob Mondello,
Scott Bode
Published February 8, 2025 at 6:06 PM EST

President Trump has fired several Board Members at Washington DC's John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and indicated that he's naming himself chairman.

