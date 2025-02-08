President Trump names himself chairman of the Kennedy Center
President Trump has fired several Board Members at Washington DC's John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and indicated that he's naming himself chairman.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump has fired several Board Members at Washington DC's John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and indicated that he's naming himself chairman.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.