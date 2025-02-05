Guerilla fighting has forced tens of thousands of Colombians from their homes
A fierce outbreak of fighting in northern Colombia between rival guerilla factions in a drug turf war, has displaced tens of thousands of people.
Copyright 2025 NPR
