© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
‘Leave space’ in your driveway and donate your unwanted vehicle today!

Guerilla fighting has forced tens of thousands of Colombians from their homes

By John Otis
Published February 5, 2025 at 4:54 PM EST

A fierce outbreak of fighting in northern Colombia between rival guerilla factions in a drug turf war, has displaced tens of thousands of people.

Copyright 2025 NPR
John Otis
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by John Otis

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.