Farmworkers in the L.A. area have little to no protection from wildfire smoke
Farmworkers are left with little to no protection from wildfire smoke. L.A. County's recent fires put the lack of protection into perspective.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Farmworkers are left with little to no protection from wildfire smoke. L.A. County's recent fires put the lack of protection into perspective.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.