© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
‘Leave space’ in your driveway and donate your unwanted vehicle today!

Farmworkers in the L.A. area have little to no protection from wildfire smoke

By Nate Perez
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:39 PM EST

Farmworkers are left with little to no protection from wildfire smoke. L.A. County's recent fires put the lack of protection into perspective.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Nate Perez

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.