Morning news brief
Latest on the deadly midair collision in the D.C. area, national debate erupts in Germany over letting extreme elements into mainstream politics, inside U.S.'s program to maintain its nuclear weapons.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Latest on the deadly midair collision in the D.C. area, national debate erupts in Germany over letting extreme elements into mainstream politics, inside U.S.'s program to maintain its nuclear weapons.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.