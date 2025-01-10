A new study explores the role of climate change in worsening fires.
Climate change is driving worse weather "whiplash" in places like California, creating conditions for more intense wildfires like the devastating blazes in LA.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Climate change is driving worse weather "whiplash" in places like California, creating conditions for more intense wildfires like the devastating blazes in LA.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.