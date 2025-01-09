Photos: Los Angeles wildfires threaten lives, homes and cultural landmarks

Firefighters in Los Angeles hope to make progress against several wildfires that have destroyed more than 2,000 structures.

The Palisades, the Eaton and the Hurst fires have also killed at least 5 people. A new fire has erupted in Hollywood Hills.The fires have been so overwhelming that L.A. fire authorities don't have enough crew to cope.

West of Los Angeles, the fire hydrants went dry early yesterday morning as fire crews battles the Palisades fire.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Damian Dovarganes / AP / AP Thurs., Jan. 9: Debris from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Etienne Laurent / AP / AP Wed., Jan. 8: Fallon Prockiw-Kline, center, gets emotional in front of her home which was damaged by the Palisades Fire, in Malibu, California.

Damian Dovarganes / AP / AP Thurs., Jan. 9: Debris covers the ground after the Palisades Fire ravaged a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Ethan Swope / AP / AP Wed., Jan. 8: Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Thurs., jan. 9: Josh Lederer wears a mask to protect him from fumes as he retrieves his children's clothes from his fire-raved property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Wed., Jan. 8: Smoke and flames overwhelm a commercial area during the Eaton fire.

Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies / Wed., Jan. 8: Before/after view of burning and destroyed houses near Marathon Road, Altadena.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Wed., Jan. 8: Residents walk past homes burnt by the Eaton Fire.

Etienne Laurent / AP / AP Wed., Jan. 8: Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Wed., Jan. 8: Firefighters prepare to fight flames from inside Eliot Arts Magnet Middle School auditorium as the school burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area.

Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies / Wed., Jan. 8: Shortwave infrared (SWIR) sensor images of burning homes in Altadena.

Mark J. Terrill / AP / AP Wed., Jan. 8: Beach front homes are destroyed by the Palisades Fire in Malibu.

Etienne Laurent / AP / AP Wed., Jan 8: Claudio and Kathleen Boltiansky embrace in their fire-ravaged neighborhood.