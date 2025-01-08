© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Study links sugary drinks to poor health around the world

By Rachel Carlson
Published January 8, 2025 at 4:28 AM EST

A new study this weeks shows a relationship between the consumption of sugary drinks and an increase in both diabetes and heart disease in many parts of the world including Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa. Researchers say the marketing of sodas for example has encouraged people to drink sodas more often and helped to elevate these drinks to a status symbol in some countries. Reporter:Carlson; Editor: Davis SSP for ME 2:30 length

Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.

