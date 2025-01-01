© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 1, 2025 at 3:42 AM EST

Ukraine's capital begins the new year under a new wave of Russian drone attacks. At least half of Puerto Rico is starting the new year without power. Many people this month will embark on Dry January.

