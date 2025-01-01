Democrats face criticism that their party lost touch with working-class voters
How does one of the party's new progressive leaders in Congress, answer the challenge? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rep. Greg Casar of Texas.
Copyright 2025 NPR
How does one of the party's new progressive leaders in Congress, answer the challenge? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rep. Greg Casar of Texas.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.