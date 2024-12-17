Killer is identified in Wisconsin school shooting
Authorities in Madison, Wisc., don't yet know what led a student to open fire at Abundant Life Christian School killing a teacher, a fellow student and injuring six others.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Authorities in Madison, Wisc., don't yet know what led a student to open fire at Abundant Life Christian School killing a teacher, a fellow student and injuring six others.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.