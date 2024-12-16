Can Trump turn promises into policy? A senior advisor says yes
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Trump Senior Advisor Jason Miller about what the administration plans to accomplish in the early days of his second term.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Trump Senior Advisor Jason Miller about what the administration plans to accomplish in the early days of his second term.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.