Mets sign Juan Soto to record contract
The Dominican baseball superstar Juan Soto will take his talents from the Bronx to Queens after the New York Mets reportedly signed him to a record-breaking $765 million contract.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Dominican baseball superstar Juan Soto will take his talents from the Bronx to Queens after the New York Mets reportedly signed him to a record-breaking $765 million contract.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.