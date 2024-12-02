Georgia Protests EU Talks Suspension
Political uncertainty has gripped the former Soviet republic of Georgia. The Georgian government - after years of trying to join the European Union — decided to suspend that effort.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Political uncertainty has gripped the former Soviet republic of Georgia. The Georgian government - after years of trying to join the European Union — decided to suspend that effort.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.