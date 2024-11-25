'The point is to be there for the fight': incoming congresswoman arrives in D.C.
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Congresswoman-elect Lateefah Simon, who's finding her way around Washington as an incoming freshman House Democrat.
Copyright 2024 NPR
