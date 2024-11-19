© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Ukraine attacks Russia with U.S.-made longer-range ATACAMS missiles, the Kremlin says

By Charles Maynes
Published November 19, 2024 at 9:02 AM EST
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, soldiers, from the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade out of Fort Bragg N.C., conduct live fire testing at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., on Dec. 14, 2021, of early versions of the Army Tactical Missile System.
John Hamilton
/
U.S. Army via AP
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, soldiers, from the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade out of Fort Bragg N.C., conduct live fire testing at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., on Dec. 14, 2021, of early versions of the Army Tactical Missile System.

Ukraine has fired six ATACAMS missiles into Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday, marking the first possible attack using the U.S.-made longer-range weapons in 1,000 days of war since Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces fired the Army Tactical Missile System into the Bryansk region. It said Russian air defense systems destroyed five of the missiles mid-flight and damaged a sixth, whose fragments started a small fire on the ground. No injuries were reported.

If confirmed, this barrage would appear to be the result of the Biden's administration's decision, which NPR and other news outlets have reported, that it had lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of sophisticated long-range Western weaponry to target inside Russia.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Charles Maynes
