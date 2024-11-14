Morning news brief
President-elect Trump plans to nominate Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general, blue states to fight Trump administration policies, and police deploy in Paris ahead of France-Israel soccer match.
Copyright 2024 NPR
President-elect Trump plans to nominate Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general, blue states to fight Trump administration policies, and police deploy in Paris ahead of France-Israel soccer match.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.