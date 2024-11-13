Morning news brief
Trump makes unconventional picks for top administration positions, a jury awards $42 million to three Iraqi men imprisoned in Abu Ghraib and world leaders are meeting to fight climate change at COP29.
Copyright 2024 NPR
