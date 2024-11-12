© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher OR $10k in cash in NHPR's 1st Holiday Raffle!

Successful football coach at USC and with the LA Rams, John Robinson, dies at 89

By Steve Futterman
Published November 12, 2024 at 3:24 AM EST

John Robinson guided the Trojans at the University of Southern California to the 1978 title game. He led the Los Angeles Rams from 1983-1991.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Steve Futterman
[Copyright 2024 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.